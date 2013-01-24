My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner produces a loud or unusual sound/
If your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes. Depending on your model, please find out below how to resolve this.
1. AquaTrio 9000 series
If your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner is making a loud or unusual sound, there might be some possible causes:
Vacuum only set-up The airflow is blocked The airflow can be partly blocked by an object stuck in your device. There might be hairs or other obstacles entangled around the roller brush. Please check for obstacles and remove them before you continue vacuuming. There can also be obstacles blocking the cylinder inside the dust bucket. Please check the cylinder for obstacles and remove them.
A different accessory has been used When you use a different accessory than the usual one, you might notice that your Philips vacuum cleaner produces a different noise. Check if your appliance sounds normal again when you stop using the accessory that you were using. If so, do not worry about the noise, it is normal.
The filter is clogged or displaced If the filter of your Philips vacuum cleaner is clogged, it might produce an unusual sound. To solve this issue, please follow the steps about filter cleaning (shown in the images below):
1. Remove the filter case from the dust bucket (see image a1). Open the filter case and take the foam filter out (see image a2). 2. Shake the foam filter over a waste bin to remove the layer of dirt on top of it. Then rinse the foam filter under a tap and squeeze it to remove the water (see image a3) Note: This filter set consists of a filter case and a foam filter. Please make sure that the filter case does not get wet during cleaning. 3. Clean the filter case with a damp cloth (see image a4) Note: Do not clean the white material of the filter case with a vacuum cleaner, a brush, water, or any cleaning agent. It will damage the material. 4. Let the sponge filter dry and make sure that it is completely dry before you put it back into the filter case. Put the filter case with the foam filter back into the dust bucket. Reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket (see image a5) Note: Do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter case (incl. foam filter).
Another reason that your vacuum cleaner might be producing an unusual sound is that the filter is displaced. Please, put the filter case with the foam filter back into the dust bucket
The dust bucket is full When the dust bucket of your Philips vacuum cleaner is full, this may cause the appliance to produce an unusual sound. Please follow the steps about emptying the dust bucket. We recommend to empty the dust bucket regularly and make sure that the dirt never exceeds the 'Max' indication. This prevents accelerated filter clogging (see image b1). 1. Press the button to release the 3-in-1 handheld of the dust bucket (see image b2). 2. Pull the filter case off the dust bucket (see image b3). 3. Empty the dust bucket into a waste bin (see image b4). 4. Put the filter case back onto the dust bucket (see image b5). Note: Make sure that the dust bucket is completely dry before you put the cover back onto the dust bucket. Drying can take approximately 24 hours. 5. Reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket. Make sure that you connect the rear part first, then connect the front part so it locks into place with a click (see image b6).
Please follow the steps about emptying the dust bucket (shown in the images below): 1. Remove the filter case including the foam filter (see image c1). 2. Empty the dust bucket into a waste bin (see image c2). 3. Rinse the inside of the dust bucket and the cyclone under the tap (see image c3). Note: Please do not clean the dust bucket in the dishwasher! 4. Let the dust bucket and cyclone completely dry (see image c4). 5. Reattach the filter case with the foam filter back when the dust bucket is dry (see image c5). 6. Reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld back to the dust bucket (see image c6). Note: Do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter case (incl. foam filter).
The motor is damaged If the above situations do not apply to your case, then it could be that the Power Motor of your Philips vacuum cleaner is damaged. In this case, please contact us for further assistance.
Vacuum & Mop set-up There might be hairs or other obstacles entangled around one or both motors. Please remove the microfiber brushes and check the motors for obstacles and remove them.
If you have checked all the above and your vacuum still produces a sound, then it might have a technical malfunction. In this case, please contact us.
The powerful AquaTrio (Pro) engine is on Your Philips AquaTrio (Pro) Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with a very powerful engine, and this causes it to be louder than other vacuums cleaners.
An object is stuck in the nozzle Your vacuum might have picked up an object (e.g. a small rock) and this could be trapped in the nozzle causing a rattling noise. Open the lid of the nozzle and remove the trapped object.
The brushes are worn out When your AquaTrio (Pro) brushes are worn out, your vacuum could produce a louder sound than usual. If this is the case, replace the brushes. Note: your AquaTrio (Pro)’s brushes should be replaced every 6 months.
There is a technical malfunction If you have checked all the above and your vacuum still produces a sound, then it might have a technical malfunction. In this case, please contact us.
