If your brush head falls off your toothbrush handle, ensure that the brush head is attached correctly.

Hold the brush head with the bristles pointing in the same direction as the buttons on your toothbrush. Push the brush head firmly on the toothbrush until you feel a slight click.

A small gap between the brush head and the toothbrush handle is normal and necessary. The brush head must be able to move to create the right amount of vibrations.