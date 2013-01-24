If your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaks water, this can have several causes. Please look at the picture to see which model you have and find the information below
1. AquaTrio 9000 series
If your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner leaks water, there can be several reasons. It is normal that the appliance may leak a little water when carrying it over the floor (holding it in the air).
Find out what other reasons and solutions are possible in the following lines: The AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner was standing still while switching it off The appliance leaves a puddle on the floor if you don’t move the appliance while switching it off. You do not need to worry about this because this is normal behavior of the appliance. You can reduce the size of the puddle by moving the appliance while switching it off.
The clean water tank is overfilled Do not fill the clean water tank beyond the MAX indication. If you do, water may spill from the clean water tank when you fasten the cap
There is a crack in one of the tanks If there is a crack in one of the water tanks please take your AquaTrio 9000 series to a Philips service center or contact the Consumer Care Center.
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
2. AquaTrio Pro
If the water tank of your Philips AquaTrio Pro Vacuum Cleaner leaks, there can be several reasons. Discover how to solve this in the following lines: The cap of the water tank is not properly closed If the cap of your AquaTrio Pro Vacuum Cleaner is not closed properly, the tank might leak. Please, make sure the cap is closed after filling the water tank with water.
The water tank is not properly locked If the water tank is not locked properly, your Philips AquaTrio Pro Vacuum Cleaner could leak. To solve this, make sure the water tank is locked by the water tank handle.
The water tank is broken Replace with a new water tank. You can order a new water tank with the following type numbers: *CRP252 Lid dirty water tank *CRP159 Dirty Water tank *CRP161 Clean water tank *CRP162 Lid clean water tank
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
3. AquaTrio
The cap of the water tank is not properly closed If the cap of your AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner is not closed properly, the clean water tank might leak. Please, make sure the cap is closed after filling the water tank with water.
The clean water tank is overfilled Do not fill the clean water tank beyond the MAX indication. If you do, water may spill from the clean water tank when you fasten the cap
The upper body of the dirty water tank was tilted too far backwards or the AquaTrio is placed on its side. This caused wastewater to run out of the dirty water tank. Do not tilt the upper body of the appliance too far backwards, for instance when you clean under a low table. Do not place the appliance on its side when there is wastewater in the dirty water tank
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
