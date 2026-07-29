Find out all the information to clean your Philips Airfryer in the article and video below.
You can clean the pan, basket, or frying insert of your Philips Airfryer with hot water, a washing-up liquid, and a soft sponge. Please keep the following points in mind:
Let your airfryer cool down for approximately 30 minutes before you clean it.
The pan, basket, or frying insert of your airfryer has a non-stick coating. Do not use metal kitchen utensils or abrasive cleaning materials to clean them, as this may damage the non-stick coating.
If food residues are stuck to the bottom of the pan, fill the pan with hot water and detergent and leave it to soak for five to ten minutes. Soaking will loosen the residues and make them easier to remove from the pan. Make sure you use a cleaning liquid that can remove fat.
Note:
If there are fat stains on the pan or the basket and you have not been able to remove them with the cleaning liquid, use a more powerful liquid degreaser. Follow the instructions on the package.
The pan, basket, or frying insert of your Philips Airfryer is dishwasher safe.
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Please follow the steps below to clean the inside/heating element of your airfryer:
Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot.
Remove the basket and the pan.
To avoid scratches place a soft cloth, and put the appliance upside down on it to reach the heating element.
Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the inside and heating element of the appliance.
If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft to a medium bristle brush. Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard bristle brush, as this might damage the coating of the heating element.
After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, put the appliance back to the upright position and turn it on and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it. Loosen residues which could not be wiped off will now be caught in the pan.
Note: The area behind the heating element can be reached with a flexible brush. Note: The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher-proof.
Your Philips Airfryer could have a window either on the pan or in the top front of the appliance (see image below). Depending on your model find the steps below to clean the window of your airfryer.
The window is on the pan In this case, you can simply use the dishwasher or wash it by hand using a soft sponge and any generic dishwashing liquid.
The window is on the top front of the appliance
Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot.
Remove the basket and the pan.
To avoid scratches place a soft cloth, and put the appliance upside down to reach the window.
Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the window of the appliance.
After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, put the appliance back in the upright position, turn it on, and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it.
The information below applies only to models NA55x.
Your NA55X airfryer is equipped with a steam clean function (only the big pan). This means that other than normally washing the pan you can also use steam cleaning for an even better cleaning result.
Steam cleaning helps dissolve greasy residue and deeply clean the big pan. The program lasts for 20 minutes, with 15 minutes for steam cleaning and 5 minutes for drying the pan. To use the function follow the steps below:
Remove the water tank from the appliance.
Fill the water tank to the max level with water.
Secure the lid on the water tank to avoid water leakage.
Place the water tank onto the groove at the top of the appliance and press down to ensure it is secured.
Press the Power On/Off button to switch on the appliance.
Select the big pan.
Press the Steam Clean button to start cleaning the right chamber. The "time indication" on the right side starts blinking.
Press the Start/Pause button to start the cleaning process. The temperature and time indication will stop blinking.
After 15 minutes, the appliance will beep continuously, and the steam clean icon will flash until you remove the pan. This indicates that the cleaning process is complete and the drying phase of 5 minutes will follow.
Remove and empty the pan.
Rinse the basket and pan to remove residue. If grease remains in the pan and basket, clean them with soapy water or detergent using a sponge, then rinse again.
Wipe away any dissolved grease around the heater area with a mop or kitchen towel. When using the air fry or steam fry functions, some grease will accumulate around the heater area. Regular steam cleaning and wiping will help keep the top interior clean.
Insert the pan back into the unit to start the dry mode automatically.
After five minutes, a beep sound indicates that the drying program is complete.
Tip: Before the first use or if not used for a long time, we suggest using the “Steam clean” function to thoroughly clean the water circle and the right chamber.
Note: When starting the program of steam cleaning or descaling, a big volume of vapor may be generated on the back of the appliance. If your appliance is near a wall you will notice the condensation.
Before starting these two programs, please ensure that:
The air outlet is not directly facing the socket.
Do not place other kitchen appliances next to the machine.
Place the machine 20 cm away from the wall to reduce the formation of condensation on the wall.