My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
Published on 09 July 2026
If you are not happy with the results of your Philips Hair Straightener, please follow our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue yourself.
It could be that you are taking a thick hair section to straighten. This will affect the quality of straightening, and you may need to repeat the process a few times. Try taking a small section of hair, not more than 5 to 6 cm wide to straighten your hair in one attempt. For Philips SenseIQ straightener, you may also try ‘Fast’ mode or choose a different manual setting to get faster straightening results.
Always dry your hair first before straightening your hair. Straightening wet or damp hair not only can damage your hair, but it will also not give you the best-desired results.
Another tip to get the best results from your hair straightener is to apply enough pressure. Make sure your hair is tightly pressed between the plates of your straightener.
Straightening requires a bit of patience. When sliding down the hair straightener, move it gently and slowly. If you are still not happy with the results of your Philips Hair Straightener then please contact us for further support.