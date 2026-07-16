Philips Support
My Philips Avent electric breast pump has low or no suction
Published on 16 July 2026
If your Philips Avent breast pump has low suction, no suction, weak suction, or is not expressing milk effectively, follow the steps below.
Always use the original power adapter or charging cable that came with your pump. If you’ve purchased a newer model that didn’t include a power adapter, check your pump’s user manual and make sure the charging accessories match the recommended specifications.
For some Philips Avent electric breast pumps, a worn or older power adapter can affect the performance.
If you are using an older adapter version, contact
Philips Consumer Care Center to check if a free-of-charge replacement is available.
The valve is the key to keeping good suction. It helps create the vacuum needed for effective milk expression.
Check that:
The valve is fully closed when not in use The valve is not damaged, stretched, or misshapen During pumping, the pointed end of the valve does not open excessively
If the valve looks damaged or does not close fully,
replace it.
Check:
Valves Membranes Breast cushions Breast shields Inserts (if you use them with your breast pump)
Look for:
Cracks Tears Holes Deformation Worn-out parts
If any part looks damaged or worn out,
replace it.
Even a small air leak can reduce suction.
Make sure that:
All parts are connected securely The pump is correctly assembled as described in the user manual Only Philips Avent parts are used Parts from different pump models are not mixed together
If possible, assemble the pump while the disinfected parts are still slightly moist. This can help make a better seal.
Milk residue or damaged parts can affect how well your pump works.
Before first use and after every pumping session:
Disassemble all parts that come into contact with the breast and breast milk Clean and disinfect them as described in the user manual Handle the valve carefully
To clean the valve:
Wash it gently in warm water with a small amount of dishwashing liquid Rub it gently between your fingers Do not insert any object into the valve
The suction level may be set too low.
Gradually increase the suction to a higher level, but still comfortable.
Use the highest setting that feels comfortable and does not cause pain.
For Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable and Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pumps only
If your breast shield or insert isn’t the right size, it can make pumping less effective.
Signs of poor fit include:
Little or no milk output Discomfort during pumping Excessive nipple rubbing
For Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable Electric Breast Pump – see our FAQ article "How do I choose the correct breast shield/nipple insert size for my Wearable Breast Pump?"
For Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump – see our FAQ article "How do I choose the correct breast shield/nipple insert size?"
Before pumping:
Apply a warm towel to your breast Massage your breast gently Start with the stimulation mode before the expression mode
This may help start the let-down effect and support the milk flow.
If the issue continues after you have tried all the above-mentioned steps:
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