Search terms

EN
AR
  • Embrace the day! Embrace the day! Embrace the day!

    True wireless headphones

    TAT5000BK/97

    Embrace the day!

    Find your rhythm with the true wireless earbuds that bring you superb sound for music and calls. With noise canceling that adapts to your surroundings and a six-mic set up for calls, you’ll always be in the perfect place to listen—or talk.

    See all benefits

    True wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all True Wireless

    Embrace the day!

    • Detailed, natural sound
    • Noise Canceling Pro
    • 6-mic technology
    • Reliable in-ear fit
    Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

    Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

    Adaptive noise cancellation automatically reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. To hear what’s going on around you, simply tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode. Or activate Quick Awareness to enhance voices and have a conversation without removing an earbud.

    6-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    6-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    If you’re on a call, our six-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!

    Up to 40 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

    Up to 40 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

    With noise canceling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 30 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise canceling on you get 7 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

    Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

    Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection, and these earbuds work with devices that support the LC3 codec to give you noticeably better sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at once and manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app. Android users can also use Google Fast Pair and Windows users can use Microsoft Swift Pair.

    IPX5 water resistant

    IPX5 water resistant

    An IPX5 rating means these buds don’t mind a drop of rain or even a downpour. Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind if you sweat either.

    Reliable in-ear fit and earbud touch controls

    Reliable in-ear fit and earbud touch controls

    Textured silicone ear-tips help the earbuds stay comfortably in place and you get three different sizes for the perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple and you can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

    Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

    Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

    As well as customizing the earbud touch controls, you can use our companion app to personalize noise canceling, turn auto wind-noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. You can also use the app to get the latest firmware for your earbuds—and more!

    Responsible design and packaging

    Responsible design and packaging

    We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with GRS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

    Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, you’ll enjoy detailed, natural sound with rich bass as the graphene-coated drivers reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. Android or iOS, you can go big on the sounds that get you going!

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      8 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      110 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • AAC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      33.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      25.80  cm
      Gross weight
      4.041  kg
      Height
      28.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 16682 7
      Nett weight
      1.61  kg
      Tare weight
      2.431  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Auto pause (IR sensor)
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      Google Fast Pair
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      15.80  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      12.10  cm
      Height
      12.80  cm
      Nett weight
      0.20  kg
      Gross weight
      0.438  kg
      Tare weight
      0.238  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 16682 4

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      7 + 21  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      10 + 30  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 3 hrs
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      11.9  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      600  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      65  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12.8  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      11.1  cm
      Depth
      4.9  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 16682 0
      Gross weight
      0.120  kg
      Nett weight
      0.067  kg
      Tare weight
      0.053  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      6 mics

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.49 x 2.90 x 4.15  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.00 x 2.57 x 2.00  cm
      Total weight
      0.046  kg

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid, ANC Pro
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 68% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.