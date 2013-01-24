Home
Portable Radio

TAR1506/00
    -{discount-value}

    The pocket classic

    Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analog radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favorite programs. Whether you’re doing yard work or going on a walking tour. See all benefits

      The pocket classic

      • FM/MW
      • Analog tuning
      • Battery operated

      Classic design. Easy to tune

      This super-portable analog FM/MW radio is easy to tune on the go. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency.

      Simple controls. Thumbwheel for volume and on/off

      One-handed operation is easy with this little radio. Volume and on/off are both controlled by a conveniently placed thumbwheel. There's a headphone port for private listening, and a side-mounted switch to select FM or MW signals.

      Super portable. Ideal for home or away

      Slip this radio into your pocket and take the news wherever you go. Or the game you just can't miss. Or the talk show you love. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and a telescopic antenna ensures you'll always get the best possible reception.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Sound

        Output power
        100 mW RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        22  mm
        Product height
        116.2  mm
        Product width
        56  mm
        Product weight
        0.09  kg
        Packaging Depth
        37.3  mm
        Packaging Height
        156.2  mm
        Packaging Width
        85  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.144  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

