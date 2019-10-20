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  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time Sleek design. 30 hours play time Sleek design. 30 hours play time

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    TAPH802BK/00

    Sleek design. 30 hours play time

    Wherever your week takes you. These wireless over-ear headphonesmake your commute more enjoyable with balanced, detalied sound and up to 30 hours play time. If you need more, quick charging gives you between 2 and 6 hours extra power

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    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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    See all Over Ear - On Ear Headphones

    Sleek design. 30 hours play time

    Hi-Res Audio wireless headphones

    • 40mm drivers/closed-back
    • Over-ear

    Every commute. 30 hours play time.

    Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

    Detailed sound. Powerful bass

    Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencie

    Flexible design

    These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

    Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours play

    Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

    Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

    If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.

    Perfectly tuned comfort

    Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there¡¯ll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

    Excellent passive noise isolation. Be immersed

    creating a seal that passively isolates external noise.

    Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

    Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you¡¯ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that¡¯s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs¡ªfor a brilliantly lifelike performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      7 - 40 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      98  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      23.7  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      22.9  cm
      Gross weight
      2.187  kg
      Height
      26  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10189 7
      Nett weight
      0.78  kg
      Tare weight
      1.407  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Call on Hold
      • Switch between 2 calls
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between call and music
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      30  hour(s)
      Standby time
      200* hr
      Talk time
      30* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25  cm
      Width
      21.5  cm
      Depth
      7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10189 0
      Gross weight
      0.588  kg
      Nett weight
      0.26  kg
      Tare weight
      0.328  kg

    • Accessories

      Audio cable
      Yes
      USB cable
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20046 3

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