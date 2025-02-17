Search terms

    Over-ear wireless headphones

    TAH7508BK/97

    Sleek style. Great sound.

    Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.

    Sleek style. Great sound.

    • Noise Canceling Pro
    • Up to 60 hours play time
    • Compact folding

    Great sound from 40 mm drivers

    Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver plenty of detail and bass for every song or podcast. You can even use the included cable to plug in and enjoy the Hi-Res Audio files available on your favorite streaming service. When you're not listening, the attractive hard case keeps the headphones safe.

    Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

    These lightweight wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds from the world around you. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

    Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

    The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes.

    Lightweight and compact design

    The lightweight design offers your better wearing experience. the compact design is for you easily to carry wherever you go

    Soft fabric cushions for extended comfort

    Soft fabric cushions for extensive comfort, so you can wear the headphones as long as you need

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.2
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • AAC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.6  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      1.742  kg
      Height
      26.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 14021 6
      Nett weight
      0.909  kg
      Tare weight
      0.833  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      • Button
      • Touch

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Talk time
      35 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      45  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      60  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 3 hrs
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      600  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer ( built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.45  cm
      Depth
      6.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 14021 9
      Gross weight
      0.5  kg
      Nett weight
      0.303  kg
      Tare weight
      0.197  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      21  cm
      Width
      18.7  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Weight
      0.271  kg

    • Accessories

      Audio cable
      3.5mm stereo cable L=1.2M
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      In-ward
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      4 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

