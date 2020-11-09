Search terms

EN
AR
  • Always the fit you want Always the fit you want Always the fit you want

    In-ear wireless sports headphones

    TAA5205BK/00

    Always the fit you want

    From your morning runs to afternoons in the office. These true wireless earbuds boast a detachable ear-hook design so you can go with the fit you want. You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and they’re IPX7 waterproof.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-ear wireless sports headphones

    Similar products

    See all True Wireless

    Always the fit you want

    • Flexible two-way design
    • 20 hours play time
    • Clear calls. Mono mode
    • IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof
    Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

    Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

    6 mm drivers deliver crisp, clear sound with powerful bass. From your favorite playlists to podcasts and more-move through your day with the sounds that keep you going.

    IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

    IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

    These true wireless sports headphones are IPX7-rated-which means they can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. They'll stay in place-no matter how hard you sweat or what shape your ears are.

    Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

    Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

    Whether it's a run in the park or an epic HIIT session, the ear-hook design keeps these headphones snug and secure. You get a choice of three different size silicone ear-tip covers, and the ear hooks can be removed when you're not working out.

    Clear calls. Mono mode

    Wear them both, or wear just one. Mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk, and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word. Ideal if you're on a long call.

    Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

    The Bluetooth connection is stable, and your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Controls on each earbud make it easy to control music and calls.

    Charging case. Get up to 20 hours of play time

    A fully charged case gives you an extra 15 hours play time. You get 5 hours play time from a single charge, and a speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra hour. The case takes 2 hours to charge fully via the included USB-C cable.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      6 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      111 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      • AAC
      • SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      31  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22  cm
      Gross weight
      5.6  kg
      Height
      36  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11188 9
      Nett weight
      2.9328  kg
      Tare weight
      2.6672  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX7
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      14.4  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10  cm
      Height
      16  cm
      Nett weight
      0.3666  kg
      Gross weight
      0.654  kg
      Tare weight
      0.2874  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11188 6

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      5 +15  hour(s)
      Talk time
      5 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium-ion (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium-ion (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      13  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      450  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      50  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      200 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      4.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11188 2
      Gross weight
      0.195  kg
      Nett weight
      0.1222  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0728  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Cable length
      0  cm
      Height
      3.5  cm
      Width
      8.7  cm
      Depth
      6  cm
      Weight
      0.087  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      A pair of lock cover
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Detachable earhook
      3 pairs
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Ear-hook
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      • Earhook
      • Silicone ear tip

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20162 0

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Voice controlled
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.