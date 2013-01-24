Home
Fast bottle warmer

SCF355/03
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    1 Awards

    Our fastest electric bottle warmer

    For days when you're rushed off your feet, this Philips Avent baby bottle warmer warms your milk quickly and evenly in just 3 minutes. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

      Our fastest electric bottle warmer

      Quickly and evenly warms your milk

      • Warms evenly, no hotspots
      • Warms quickly
      • Gentle defrosting
      • Warms baby food too
      Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

      Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

      The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

      Warms quickly and evenly

      Warms quickly and evenly

      The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

      Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

      Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

      The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

      Use to warm baby food too

      Use to warm baby food too

      As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

      The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

      Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

      Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

      Simply turn the knob to switch the baby bottle warmer on and select your warming setting. The bottle warmer comes with a helpful warming reference table so you can easily work out how long the warming will take.

      Keep your milk warm

      Keep your milk warm

      Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxD)
        160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
        Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
        175 x 185 x 160  mm

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Europe
        Produced in
        China

      • What is included

        Bottle warmer
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        All

      • Product Material

        ABS
        Yes
        PP
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        300  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

          Awards

          • In the case =< 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 20 °C / 70 °F in a Philips AVENT Classic / Natural bottle of 260 ml / 9 oz.
          • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.