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More comfort, more milk naturally
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.See all benefits
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Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.
This breast pump can be used in combination with other feeding products in the Philips Avent range, including our Classic bottles and milk storage containers. Philips Avent also provides a range of breast care accessories to help you breastfeed for longer and enhance your comfort.
The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to position. Its ergonomically shaped handle offers a comfortable hold and full control when expressing milk. Being small and lightweight means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. All parts are dishwasher proof.
The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.
Breast pump
Design
Material
What is included
Ease of use
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