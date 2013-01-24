Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
Choose between 4 stimulation modes and 4 pumping settings to make every expression session comfortable and personalized. The lightweight, compact design also means expressing on-the-go is a breeze. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
Choose between 4 stimulation modes and 4 pumping settings to make every expression session comfortable and personalized. The lightweight, compact design also means expressing on-the-go is a breeze. See all benefits
It's important to be comfortable when expressing, and comfort means something different for every mom. With this breast pump you can choose between 4 stimulation modes, and 4 pumping settings. This way, you can make each expressing session efficient and comfortable.
Moms have enough on their mind without having to recall their ideal setting - so we'll do that for you. Your preferred settings are stored, so at the press of a button you're ready to go. Need a break from pumping? Simply press the pause button, and to resume press play. It's that easy.
The product runs on electricity. For extra mobility you can also insert batteries to allow cordless use. You can insert four non-chargeable 1.5V AA batteries or four rechargeable 1.2V AA batteries
When babies breastfeed, they follow a rhythm of suck, swallow, breathe, with a ratio of 1:1:1. This breast pump features special Rhythmic Wave Technology that's designed to mimic a baby's sucking and swallowing pattern, pace and ratio (1:1), to quickly and efficiently generate milk flow. This means your expressing sessions feel natural and comfortable.
Our handy backlit display means you can express discreetly at night, without having to turn on the lights. And the soft sound means less disturbance.
We know that every drop counts, that's why we make sure all breastmilk flows straight from breast to container, without any backflow into the tubes. All parts that come into contact with your breastmilk are made using BPA-free materials.
Our breast pumps were designed with your comfort in mind. The soft and velvety texture of the massage cushions feel warm and comfortable against your skin, which can help stimulate milk flow. And the flexible material is designed to mimic your baby's suckling action, which can help milk letdown.
The lightweight and compact design means you can easily express at home, or take it with you for expressing on-the-go.
Country of origin
Material
What is included
Design
Ease of use
Development stages
Functions
SCF603/25
SCF504/30
SCF157/02
SCF618/10
SCF254/61
SCF254/24
SCF156/00
SCF155/06
SCF254/02