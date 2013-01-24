Home
    The trainer handles fit Philips Avent cups SCF242/00, to help independent drinking at every stage.They are self locating so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.

    The trainer handles fit Philips Avent cups SCF242/00, to help independent drinking at every stage.They are self locating so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.

    The trainer handles fit Philips Avent cups SCF242/00, to help independent drinking at every stage.They are self locating so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.

      For independent drinking

      Easy removable cup handles

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Easy to fit and remove

      Cups can be used with or without handles

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Handle
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        4 months +

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        70 (D) X 126 (W) X 167 (H)  mm
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        70 (D) X 126 (W) X 70 (H)  mm
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs
        Product weight
        0.011  kg

