    Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leakproof liner. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leakproof liner. See all benefits

      Extra soft and absorbent breast pads

      • Washable

      Extra soft and absorbent

      Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leakproof liner.

      Anti slip with adhesive tapes

      Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

      Developed with breastfeeding expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Hygienic

      Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

      Reusable with soft brushed cotton lining

      Brushed cotton lining – soft and gentle against the skin. Machine washable and dryable.

      Soft with discreet, contoured shape

      The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Washable breast pad
        6  pcs
        Laundry bag
        1  pcs

      • Design

        Feminine appearance
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Functions

        No leakage
        Absorbent padding

      • Maximum comfort

        Anti-slip
        Lace outer layer

      • Silky soft feel

        Brushed cotton lining
        Yes

