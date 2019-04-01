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  • Close shave, even on sensitive skin Close shave, even on sensitive skin Close shave, even on sensitive skin

    Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S7930/16

    Close shave, even on sensitive skin

    The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.

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    Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Close shave, even on sensitive skin

    Our No.1 for sensitive skin

    • SkinGlide Rings
    • GentlePrecision Blades
    • BeardAdapt Sensor
    • Personal Shave Plan
    SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

    SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

    Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

    A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

    A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

    The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.

    Dense beards don’t stand a chance

    Dense beards don’t stand a chance

    This electric shaver comes complete with a BeardAdapt Sensor that reads the density of your beard. It then auto-adjusts the power for the job at hand. Easy.

    Adaptive shaving advice—because every skin is different

    Adaptive shaving advice—because every skin is different

    With a personal plan co-developed with dermatologists, tackle skin issues such as redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs via the connected GroomTribe app. Track your progress, shave-by-shave, and develop a shaving routine and technique that works for you.

    Multi-direction flex heads for minimum skin stress

    Multi-direction flex heads for minimum skin stress

    Gently follow the contours of your face and neck with close shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, which minimizes irritation.

    Shave settings designed for sensitive skin

    Shave settings designed for sensitive skin

    With normal, sensitive, and extra sensitive speed settings, your skin comfort is never compromised. You can also use the GroomTribe app for a personal recommendation.

    Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

    Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the SmartClick precision trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    Enjoy up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a single full charge.

    Fully charged in one hour

    Fully charged in one hour

    Charge your Philips shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.

    The 5-minute power boost is enough for a single shave

    The 5-minute power boost is enough for a single shave

    In a hurry? Plug in your facial shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Travel pouch

    • Software

      Software update
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase
      App
      GroomTribe
      Smartphone compatibility
      Compatible with a wide range of iPhone and Android™ devices. More info at philips.com/s7000-support.
      Bluetooth®
      Version 4.1 with 10m range

    • Power

      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      0.15  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head SH70
      Replace every 2 years

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      GentlePrecision Blades
      Contour following
      Multi-direction ContourDetect
      SkinComfort
      • SkinGlide Rings
      • Personal Shave Plan
      • Sensitive Shave Settings

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Unplug for use Indicator
      • 1 level battery indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use only

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