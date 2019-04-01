S7930/16
Close shave, even on sensitive skin
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.
This electric shaver comes complete with a BeardAdapt Sensor that reads the density of your beard. It then auto-adjusts the power for the job at hand. Easy.
With a personal plan co-developed with dermatologists, tackle skin issues such as redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs via the connected GroomTribe app. Track your progress, shave-by-shave, and develop a shaving routine and technique that works for you.
Gently follow the contours of your face and neck with close shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, which minimizes irritation.
With normal, sensitive, and extra sensitive speed settings, your skin comfort is never compromised. You can also use the GroomTribe app for a personal recommendation.
Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the SmartClick precision trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Enjoy up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a single full charge.
Charge your Philips shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.
In a hurry? Plug in your facial shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Accessories
Software
Power
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.