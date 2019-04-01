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  • Reduces skin irritation Reduces skin irritation Reduces skin irritation
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    Shaver series 6000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S6630/11

    Reduces skin irritation

    The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation.

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    Shaver series 6000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Reduces skin irritation

    with anti-friction coating

    • MultiPrecision Blades
    • Anti-friction coating
    • MultiFlex Heads
    • Guard Mode
    MultiPrecision Blades cut efficiently even on short stubble

    MultiPrecision Blades cut efficiently even on short stubble

    Get a shave that’s fast and close. MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them – and any remaining stubble – in just a few strokes.

    Anti-Friction Coating for an effortless smooth shave

    Anti-Friction Coating for an effortless smooth shave

    A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimizes skin irritation.

    5 directional contour following for a comfortable shave

    5 directional contour following for a comfortable shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face, and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.

    A gentler rotation speed setting for better skin comfort

    A gentler rotation speed setting for better skin comfort

    Select the extra protection setting for a gentler rotation speed designed to give you better skin comfort.

    Skin Protection System glides smoothly to protect your skin

    Skin Protection System glides smoothly to protect your skin

    Shave closely without nicks and cuts. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

    Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

    Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    Fully charged in one hour

    Fully charged in one hour

    Charge your Philips shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    Shave cordlessly for 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

    LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

    LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator.

    One touch open for easy cleaning

    One touch open for easy cleaning

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer
      Pouch
      Travel pouch

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Run time
      60 min / 21 shaves
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      SkinComfort
      • SkinProtection System
      • Anti-friction coating
      • AquaTec Wet & Dry
      • Guard Mode
      Contour following
      MultiFlex Heads
      Shaving system
      MultiPrecision Blade System

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Display
      • 3 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use only

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