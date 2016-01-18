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  • Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

    S1520/04

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.

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    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

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    Convenient, Easy shave

    Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

    • CloseCut Blade System
    • 4-direction Flex Heads
    • Pop-up trimmer
    Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

    Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

    Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

    Consistent maximum power year after year

    Consistent maximum power year after year

    Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

    You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

    Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

    Simply pop the heads open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

    Cordless operation only

    Cordless operation only

    This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      45 min / 15 shaves
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      2  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Black charcoal grey black

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      4-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      CloseCut Blade System

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Battery low indicator
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

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