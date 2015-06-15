Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer QT4013/23
Perfect 3 day beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.
0.5mm precision settings Advanced titanium blades 1h charge/60mins cordless use
Ease of use
Battery
2x AAA NiMH
Ease of use
Zoom wheel
Easily adjust length settings Secured length settings
Yes
Power system
Battery type
Ni-MH Running time
60 minutes Charging time
1 hour Worldwide voltage
100-240 V Battery Light
Yes
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Design
Handle
Easy grip
Cutting system
Cutter width
32 mm Cutting element
Stainless steel blades
Titanium Coated Blades Number of length settings
20 Range of length settings
0.5 up to 10 mm Precision (size of steps)
By 0.5mm mm Comb type
Stubble Non-scratching teeth
For more comfort
Ease of use
Charge indication
On plug Easy Cleaning
Washable attachments
Accessories
Cleaning brush
Yes
Create the look you want
Styles
