Double the meals, 45% less space
Our double stacked basket airfryer cooks two full meals in one go, while saving you space. And better yet, meals are always deliciously crisp and tender every time, thanks to vertical RapidAir Technology.See all benefits
Our compact dual stacked Airfryer makes delicious meals simple and saves 45% of your countertop space.*
Extra-large 10L double stack Airfryer with two 5L baskets. Our family-sized airfryer easily handles up to 1.4kg of fries, 2kg of veggies, or 24 chicken drumsticks. You can also easily fit a whole 1.2kg chicken in each 5L basket.
Enjoy perfectly crisp and tender meals thanks to vertical RapidAir Technology. Hot air from the top circulates around your food to ensure evenly cooked meals every time.
Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.
Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.
Our next-gen coating is PFAS-free: non-stick, durable, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Just watch as it cooks to perfection every time. With our easy view windows, you don't need to pull out the baskets to check on your food.
The handy 'Time to Shake' alert reminds you to shake your food for perfectly even cooking.
Set time and temperature to activate one of 13 cooking methods: bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.
Quickly duplicate the same cooking time and temperature for both baskets at the touch of a button.
Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 65% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***
Spend less time cleaning, more time enjoying. Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removeable parts.
