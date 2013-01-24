Home
Multigroom series 5000

11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG5730/13
    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

      Advanced styling & precision

      11-in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 11 tools
      • DualCut technology
      • Up to 80 min runtime
      • Waterproof
      DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

      DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

      Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another - sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 4 years of use.

      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 11 tools

      Trim and style your face, hair and body with 11 tools

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

      Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

      Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

      Use the metal trimmer with DualCut technology without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length.

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

      Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

      Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

      Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      7 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

      7 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

      2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 1 body comb (3 mm).

      Run time: up to 80 minutes of cordless use per charge

      Run time: up to 80 minutes of cordless use per charge

      Get up to 80 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.

      No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control

      No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control

      High-quality rubber handle for superior comfort and control while trimming.

      Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

      Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

      Simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.

      Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

      Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

      Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

      4-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

      4-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 4-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        11 tools
        Styling tools
        • Metal trimmer
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        • 1 body comb
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        DualCut technology
        Cut in two directions
        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        80 minutes
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        100% Waterproof
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Service

        4-year guarantee
        Yes

          Awards