Multigroom series 3000

6-in-1, Face

MG3710/33
  • All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer
    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want. See all benefits

      6-in-1 trimmer

      • 6 tools
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • Up to 60 min run time
      • Rinseable attachments
      The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.

      Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) and 2 beard combs (3,5 mm).

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.

      Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.

      Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

      3-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Facial styling
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee
        Number of tools
        6 tools
        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 2 beard combs
        • 2 stubble combs

      • Service

        3-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Run time
        60 minutes

