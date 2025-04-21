100% more stain removal in just one week*

Whiter teeth are within reach with this W whitening brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively, up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.* It also uses densely-packed bristles to remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.