Search terms

EN
AR
  • Complete care for whiter teeth* Complete care for whiter teeth* Complete care for whiter teeth*

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX9911/95

    Complete care for whiter teeth*

    Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush - for up to 100% more stain removal**. Its app-connected technology tracks your brushing habits, helping you care for your oral health.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Rechargeable toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all DiamondClean 9000

    Complete care for whiter teeth*

    Gently removes up to 10x more plaque*

    • 7x more plaque removal*
    • Whiter teeth starting from day 1
    • Pressure sensor
    • 4 modes & 3 intensities
    100% more stain removal in just one week*

    100% more stain removal in just one week*

    Whiter teeth are within reach with this W whitening brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively, up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.* It also uses densely-packed bristles to remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know trough gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.

    Real-time feedback and brushing insights

    Real-time feedback and brushing insights

    Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide brushing guidance, real-time feedback, and insights to improve your brushing routine. With advanced coaching and progress tracking, you’ll get the most out of every brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable.

    Designed to care, with care

    Designed to care, with care

    From its slim design to the sleek charging stand, this electric toothbrush reflects thoughtful work by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the charging travel case keeps your toothbrush charged and protected, no matter where you go.

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    14 days of regular brushing

    14 days of regular brushing

    Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Enhance your oral care routine with 12 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display < 0.11W

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Amethyst-Black Gradient

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty
      Software support
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      Bluetooth wireless technology
      Connected Sonicare app
      iOS compatibility
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle
      Sleek and compact design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmartTimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean 9000
      Brush heads
      1 W2 Optimal White
      Charger
      1 Charging base and stand

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      7x more effective*
      Whitening
      Whiter teeth starting from day 1
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements / min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Gently massages your gums
      White+
      To help remove surface stains

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      Lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • Sonicare app

      Tracking and progress reports
      Monitors brushing patterns over time, helping you maintain good oral hygiene.

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • vs a manual toothbrush.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.