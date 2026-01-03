HX6014/14
The brush head for essential cleaning
Enjoy classic cleaning with this great value replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. An ideal everyday brush head that won't stretch your budget either - that's two reasons to smile.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience the essence of Philips Sonicare cleaning. This brush head's contoured bristles and W-profile are designed to fit the shape of your teeth naturally and remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.*** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.
We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**
All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.
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Quality and performance
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