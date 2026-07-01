HS5980/15
Clean shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave and is gentle on skin. The advanced 360° Flexing head adapts to the shape of your head, while the ComfortCut blades ensure a close, even cut in any direction.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave that’s also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident, and express themselves fully.
Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort & irritation.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.
Dynamic Power Adapt Sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. Dynamically adapts shaving power for effortless shaving.
Keeps your shave clean without leaving cut hairs around the sink.
Choose a shaving routine that suits you. With Wet & Dry you can opt for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.
Use your shaver at home or on-the-go for up to 60 minutes on a 1 hour charge - that’s around 15 shaves. The shaver only operates when not charging.
In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Prevent accidental activation while traveling. The travel lock feature ensures your shaver stays off when packed in your bag.
Our shavers are designed with optimum performance in mind. They come with a 5-year guarantee**, so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
Summary
Styling tools
Styling tools
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.