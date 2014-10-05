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All series

  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think
  • Unbeatable results, easier than you think

Discontinued

Avance CollectionKitchen Machine

HR7958/01

Unbeatable results, easier than you think

Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought!

See all benefits

Cake,bread,pizza,cookies,smoothies,soups and more

Unbeatable results, easier than you think

  • 900 W

  • 7 speeds and pulse

  • Easy 6-in 1 set up

Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.

Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.

7 speeds and pulse for maximum control

7 speeds and pulse for maximum control

Multiple speeds and pulse gives maximum control for unlimited variety of recipes.

Technical Specifications

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