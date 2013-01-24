Home
Avance Collection

Kitchen Machine

HR7958/01
    Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought! See all benefits

      Cake,bread,pizza,cookies,smoothies,soups and more

      • 900 W
      • 7 speeds and pulse
      • Easy 6-in 1 set up
      Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

      Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.

      Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

      Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.

      7 speeds and pulse for maximum control

      Multiple speeds and pulse gives maximum control for unlimited variety of recipes.

      4L metal bowl for upto 1300gms of dough

      Large, robust 4L metal bowl can comfortably knead upto 1300gms of dough so you can to make upto 4 12"pizzas or 2 loafs of bread in one go.The metal handle makes it easy to carry and pour. While the splash guard cover prevents splashing when in use.

      Metal kneading hook, whisk and beater, designed to perform

      Metal kneading hook, beater and whisk are easy to lock into place with a simple twist. Specially designed kneading hook mimics kneading by hand to ensure smooth, lump free dough.

      Unique open arm for full bowl access, easier to attach tools

      The open arm swings up in a practical position so you can easily attach and detach the bowl tools. It can be closed again with a simple one hand push. The open arm also offers you full bowl access, a practical feature when checking consistency or adding ingredients.

      1.25L blender jar with easy to clean detachable blade

      Based on world class, leading Philips blender technology, high performing blender attachment with a 4 star blade blends fruit, purees vegetables, crushes ice effortlessly. So you can enjoy smoothies, sauces, dips or baby food in minutes.

      1.5L Food processor that slices, chops, shreds, granulates

      Easy to attach food processor bowl with dedicated discs for slicing, chopping, shredding or granulating all variety of ingredients from vegetables to nuts to cheese.

      Self feeding meat mincer

      Metal self feeding mincer that minces xxxgms of meat per second. With special cleaning tool to easily and thoroughly clean the mincing screen.

      Easier to clean with rounded edges, covered hinge

      Designed with rounded edges and covered gaps for easy, smooth cleaning. Plus dishwasher safe bowl and accessories.

      Citrus press for fresh juice in minutes

      Handy citrus press attachment for fresh juice in minutes.

      Grinder mill

      Dedicated mill for grinding coffee, chocolate, nuts and other dry ingredients.

      Dishwasher safe bowl and accessory parts

      Dishwasher safe bowl and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900 W

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        7 + pulse

      • Accessories included

        Citrus press
        Yes
        Meat mincer
        Yes
        4L metal bowl
        Yes
        1.5L Food processor with discs
        Yes
        Grinder Mill
        Yes
        Metal kneading hook
        Yes
        1.2L blender
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Housing material
        ABS
        Color(s)
        White and grey
        Material bowl
        Stainless steel
        Material bowl tools
        Metal

