Viva Collection

Food processor

HR7769/01
    -{discount-value}

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results See all benefits

    Viva Collection Food processor

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results See all benefits

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      PowerChop technology for optimum chopping

      • 850 W
      • Compact 4 in 1 setup
      • 2.1 L bowl
      • Accessories for + 30 functions
      850 W motor for powerful processing

      850 W motor for powerful processing

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well-suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      Accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      Food processor, Blender, Citrus press and Grinder mill

      Food processor, Blender, Citrus press and Grinder mill

      Compact 4 in 1 set up: Food Processor, Blender, Citrus press and Grinder mill that allow you to prepare multiple different recipes.

      In bowl storage for a proper placement of the accessories

      In bowl storage for a proper placement of the accessories

      The big capacity of the bowl allows you to store the attachments in its inside

      Slicing, shredding, granulating and julienne

      Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating and julienne) to prepare your favourite food and click it on the disc holder.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Citrus press
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Fine slicing tool
        • Granulating tool
        • Jar
        • Julienne tool
        • Kneading tool
        • Mill

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2 + pulse
        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        2  L
        Working capacity bowl
        1.5  L
        Capacity jar
        1.75  L
        Working capacity jar
        1.0  L
        Capacity mill
        250  ml
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        850  W
        RPM blender (max)
        21000  rpm
        RPM bowl (max)
        1900  rpm
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        210x210x368  mm

      • Design

        Color
        Oyster metallic

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic SAN
        Material of main body
        Plastic ABS

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

