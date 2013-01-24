A fresh meal every day, conveniently
The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results. See all benefits
A fresh meal every day, conveniently
A fresh meal every day, conveniently
The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.
Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
This 2 glass centrifugal juicer accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of fruit such as apples, carrots, watermelon and grapes.
Together with the strong motor, this metal mill can grind through the toughest of ingredients. Odours and taste are washed away unlike common plastic mills. Its shape allows for easy pouring.
Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.
The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.
