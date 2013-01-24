Home
    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

      Most silent citrus press

      • Direct flow
      • metal sieve
      • Drip stop
      • Dust cover
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Stops the dripping

      Stops the dripping

      Dust-free

      Dust-free

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Dust cover

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        85  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        PP

