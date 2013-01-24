Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make half pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make half pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution! See all benefits
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make half pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make half pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution! See all benefits
With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta Maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 10 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.
After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.
There are specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs (Spaghetti and Fettuccini) that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.
At the bottom of the Pasta and noodle maker there is a storage drawer where you can easily store the shaping discs and cleaning tools.
By using different types of flour and adding different ingredients like eggs, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodle.
Accompanying the machine is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.
With the machine there are 4 default shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna. More shaping discs will come as additional accessories for different types of noodle and pasta.
Accessories
Technical specifications
Design
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
Finishing
General specifications
Service