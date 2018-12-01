2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2355/15
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make half pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!
500g
200W
With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta Maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 10 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.
After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.
There are specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs (Spaghetti and Fettuccini) that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.