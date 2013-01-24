Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.
Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.
The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.
The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures a safe stirring while blending the ingredients.
All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.
Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.
