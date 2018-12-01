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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
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    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1832/45

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day.

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    Viva Collection Juicer

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    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    All in one compact design

    • 500 W
    • QuickClean
    • 1.5 L
    • Drip stop
    Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

    Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

    With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

    Juice directly into your glass

    Juice directly into your glass

    This juicer allows you to use your own glass (Max 12cm height). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

    Juice up to 1.5L in one go

    Juice up to 1.5L in one go

    You can make up to 1.5L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

    QuickClean technology

    QuickClean technology

    The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

    QuickClean sieve

    QuickClean sieve

    A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

    All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

    All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

    The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

    Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

    Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

    Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

    Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

    Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

    When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials. With one simple move, you prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe

    For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

    The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      ABS Plastic
      Color(s)
      Red
      Material jug
      PP Plastic
      Material pulp container and pusher
      • ABS
      • SAN

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.80  m
      Power
      500  W
      Voltage
      220/240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Pulp container
      1  l
      Feeding tube dia
      55  mm
      Capacity juice jug
      500  ml

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Product features
      Pre-clean
      Safety clamps
      Yes
      One optimized speed
      For all fruits

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