Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR1337/01
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    1 Awards

    More power, more variety

    The Philips handblender combines 700 Watt power, with turbo setting and double wisk-, foodprocess accessories to help you prepare all your favorite home made dishes like soups, dips, and shakes. See all benefits

    The Philips handblender combines 700 Watt power, with turbo setting and double wisk-, foodprocess accessories to help you prepare all your favorite home made dishes like soups, dips, and shakes. See all benefits

      More power, more variety

      700W handblender with double wisk, foodprocessor

      • 700 W, metal bar
      • Turbo setting
      • Foodprocessor accessory
      • Double mixer and beaker
      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender you can cut even the toughest ingredients.

      Foodprocessor to chop slice and shred all your ingredients

      Foodprocessor to chop slice and shred all your ingredients

      With the 1,5L foodprocessor accessory of the Philips handblender you can chop slice and shred ingredients like vegetables, herbs, meat, cheese.

      Double mixer accessory for whipping cream, eggs and more

      Double mixer accessory for whipping cream, eggs and more

      With the double mixer accessory of the Philips handblender you can whip cream, egg whites, mayonnaise and more.

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Dishwasher safe accessories to easily clean your product

      Dishwasher safe accessories to easily clean your product

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        0.9 L
        Food Processor Accessory
        1.5 L
        Double mixer accessory
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

          Awards