Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

ProCare Auto Curler

Auto Curler

HPS940/03
Find support for this product
1 Awards
  • Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    ProCare Auto Curler Auto Curler

    HPS940/03
    Find support for this product

    Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

    The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ProCare Auto Curler Auto Curler

    Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

    The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers

      Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

      with brushless motor & titanium ceramic barrel

      • Titanium Ceramic Barrel
      • Brushless motor
      • 3 heat & 3 timer settings
      • Salon style results
      Salon length 2.0m swivel cord

      Salon length 2.0m swivel cord

      The salon style long 2.0m cord ensures improved flexibility and ease of handling. This salon recommended cord makes it easy for you to use the Philips ProCare Auto Curler wherever you want and gives you plenty of space to achieve the look you want.

      3 heat & 3 timer settings for different hair types

      3 heat & 3 timer settings for different hair types

      The 3 temperature settings (170°C - 190°C- 210°C) and 3 timer settings (12sec - 10sec - 8sec) help you achieve great results from loose to tight curls on different hair types. For example, the high temperature setting with the extra curling time will shape the curls tighter – ideal for thicker hair. The low temperature setting combined with shorter curling time is optimal for hair that needs extra hair protection.

      Professional brushless motor

      Professional brushless motor

      Durable professional brushless motor for creating curl in all different directions . Use for perfectly consistent right and left sided curls for a completely symmetrical look. Alternatively use the automatic curl function for a mix of both curl directions for a completely natural look.

      Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

      Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

      The Philips ProCare Auto Curler rolls the hair onto the heated barrel and releases a perfect curl, everytime.

      Titanium ceramic barrel

      Titanium ceramic barrel

      Professional titanium barrel for fast curling, smooth gliding and shiny hair. The barrel's titanium ceramic coating combines excellent heat conduction with a super smooth surface to perfect curl creation.

      3 adjustable curling directions

      3 adjustable curling directions

      3 adjustable curling directions (left, right and automatic) add more creativity to your curling routine. Right curls, left curls – so you can curl each side in perfect symmetry – or automatic curls to mix of right and left sided curls for a completely natural look.

      Rapid heat-up time of just 30secs

      Rapid heat-up time of just 30secs

      High performance heater for a rapid heat-up time of just 30secs.

      Heat proof styling

      Our new improved chamber means no burns during styling. Unlike with traditional curlers, you’ll never singe your fingers because our clever design completely isolates heat from any other areas than treated hair.

      Easy to curl, even at the back

      The Philips ProCare Auto Curler has an ergonomic, sensitive design that makes it easy to create perfectly consistent curls all over your head, even at the back.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2.0  m
        Motor
        Brushless motor
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Heat-up time
        < 30 seconds
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        3 curling directions
        Right - Alternate - Left
        Timer settings
        8sec - 10sec - 12sec
        Temperature settings
        210°C - 190°C - 170°C

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Titanium ceramic coating
        Yes
        Beep sound for curl ready
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Barrel cleaning accessory
        Yes
        Sectioning accessory
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards