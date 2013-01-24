Multiple hairstyles with extra care
Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it healthy-looking and shiny.
This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.
The brushes have a ceramic coating, to prevent overdrying. It helps spread the heat more evenly and avoids hot spots on the hair, which lead to overheating and overdrying of the hair.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.
The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create naturally straight look in one go.
The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.
Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.
Create the volume at the roots with a specially designed volumizer attachment.
