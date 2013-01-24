3x more caring straight & curl styles
The new Philips Straight & Curl gives you a straight, wavy and curly look while being gentler on your hair. Hair care with 3x more caring styling thanks to Ionic conditioning, Silky smooth ceramic plates and digital temperature control
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
Curved Silky Smooth ceramic plates make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the curved plates or simply create a flick at the tip of your hair.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Prevent unintentional heat exposure with Thermoguard, by increasing temperature with steps of 5°C only, above 200°C.
You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
