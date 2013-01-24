Safe and easy shaving
With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft
For comfortable handling
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.
