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  • Family-Sized Baking Kit Family-Sized Baking Kit Family-Sized Baking Kit

    Accessory for Philips Airfyer Family-Sized Baking Kit

    HD9956/00

    Family-Sized Baking Kit

    The Family-sized Baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your 7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL or Premium XXL. Cook and bake delicious bread, quiche, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!

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    Accessory for Philips Airfyer Family-Sized Baking Kit

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    See all Airfryer accessories

    Family-Sized Baking Kit

    Accessories to master Airfryer baking

    • 1x Family-sized baking tray
    • 9x silicone muffin cups
    Non-stick baking accessory

    Non-stick baking accessory

    With this special Philips Airfryer Family-Sized XXL baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The family-size oven dish has a 3L capacity and is perfect for making bigger portions and exploring new dishes like one pot meals and stews, from vegetables to meat, and from savoury to sweet.

    9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      plated steel

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      220mm
      Product Width
      220mm
      Product Height
      89mm
      Product Weight
      0.516 kg
      Package Length
      250mm
      Package Width
      250mm
      Package Height
      107mm
      Package Weight
      0.686 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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