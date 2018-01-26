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    Party Master Kit

    HD9950/01

    Party master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator.

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    Party Master Kit

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    See all Airfryer accessories

    Party master kit

    Accessories and tips to master Airfryer party

    • Party Master kit
    • 1x double layer accessory
    • 1x food separator
    Daily personalized inspiration

    Daily personalized inspiration

    Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs and millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer double layer and food separator accessories in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

    Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

    Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

    Separate Airfryer's cooking space with the food separator

    Separate Airfryer's cooking space with the food separator

    Separate Airfryer’s cooking space with the food separator accessory for more versatility. Bake, grill or fry different food items at the same time without mixing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      HD9630, HD9750, HD9650, HD9651, HD9652, HD9653, HD9654, HD9762, HD9765, HD9860, HD9861, HD9863, HD9867, HD9870

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      240 x 240 x 90  mm
      Weight of product
      0.584  kg

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Plated steel

    • Accessories included

      Double layer rack accessory
      yes
      Food separator
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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