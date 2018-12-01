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  • Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Airfryer Accessory

    HD9905/00

    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

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    Airfryer Accessory

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    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    • Double Layer XL
    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put this Airfryer double layer rack in your dishwasher, making it even easier to re-use!

    Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

    Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

    Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

    The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

    The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

    The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plated steel
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Double-layer grille

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      200
      Product Width
      200
      Product Height
      75
      Product Weight
      0.295 kg
      Package Length
      200
      Package Width
      200
      Package Height
      75
      Package Weight
      0.389 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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