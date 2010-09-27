Search terms

EN
AR
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Play Pause

    Viva Collection Airfryer

    HD9220/20

    Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Airfryer

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer

    Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

    With Rapid Air technology for the perfect results

    • Low fat fryer
    • Multicooker
    • Black
    • 800 g
    Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

    Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

    Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

    Adjustable time and temperature control

    Adjustable time and temperature control

    Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

    Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

    Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

    Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

    Dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

    Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

    High-power performance for fast cooking results

    High-power performance for fast cooking results

    Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

    This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food healthier, faster and more conveniently.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Power
      1425  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      287 x 315 x 384  mm
      Weight of product
      7.0  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Patented Rapid Air
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Time control
      • Recipe book & App
      • Cool wall exterior
      Time control
      Up to 30 minutes

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.