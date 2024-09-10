Search terms

EN
AR
  • Delicious grilling made easy. Delicious grilling made easy. Delicious grilling made easy.
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    5000 Series Contact Grill

    HD6301/90

    Delicious grilling made easy.

    Enjoy the flavours of grilling without the hassle. Easy to clean removable plates and fast heating deliver an effortless grilling experience.

    See all benefits

    5000 Series Contact Grill

    Similar products

    See all Grill

    Delicious grilling made easy.

    Removable plates and high power for great results

    • Open flat for grilling
    • High power for great results
    • Adjustable height
    • Removable plates
    Removable parts for easy cleaning

    Removable parts for easy cleaning

    Nonstick plates and grease tray are easily removed to make cleanup a breeze.

    High power for quick cooking

    High power for quick cooking

    2200 watts of power heat the grill plates quickly and maintain a precise, constant temperature for perfect results.

    Adjustable temperature for perfect results

    Adjustable temperature for perfect results

    Set the perfect temperature every time to cook sandwiches, meat and vegetables just the way you like them.

    Adjustable height adapts to all your favorites

    Adjustable height adapts to all your favorites

    Easily adjust the height of the top grill plate for thicker foods or open-faced sandwiches.

    Large grill surface feeds the whole family

    Large grill surface feeds the whole family

    Whether you're cooking for one or many, the large grilling area handles it all.

    Removable nonstick plates for easy grilling

    Removable nonstick plates for easy grilling

    Whatever you make, grilling and cleanup are a snap with removable nonstick grill plates.

    Opens 180° for countertop grilling

    Opens 180° for countertop grilling

    Flip the sandwich press open 180° to grill meat and vegetables on both sides at once.

    Removable drip tray captures grease

    Removable drip tray captures grease

    Melt away fat and capture it all in the drip tray that removes for easy cleaning.

    Handle lock for carrying and storage

    Handle lock for carrying and storage

    Close and lock the handle to safely carry and store your grill.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Materials

      Main Body
      PF
      Grill plate
      Aluminum alloy
      Handle
      PF
      Arm
      Aluminum alloy
      Arm Cover
      Aluminized  sheet
      Reflective Plate
      Aluminized  sheet
      Front Cover
      PA66
      Panel
      PC; transparent
      Transparent Buttons
      PA66
      Greese Box
      PA66
      Decorative cover for Upper/Front housing & height button
      Stainless steel SUS430
      Heating element
      Mounted on reflective plate

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1800- 2200  W
      Cord length
      > 0.8 m exposed  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.