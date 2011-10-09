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  • Good toast easily Good toast easily Good toast easily

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2586/20

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact metal Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

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    Daily Collection Toaster

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    Good toast easily

    Compact metal design toaster with large bread slot

    • 2 slot
    • Compact
    • Black silver, brushed metal
    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

    Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

    The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

    High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

    High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

    This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

    Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

    Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

    Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

    Adjustable seven levels of browning control

    Adjustable seven levels of browning control

    The Philips Avance Collection Toaster has seven adjustable levels of browning control.

    Cord winding facility for easy storage

    Cord winding facility for easy storage

    Cord winding facility for easy storage

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

    Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Silver metal, black
      Materials
      • Brush stainless-steel housing
      • Chrome plated top

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Power
      870-950  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Slot size (L x W x H)
      130 x 32 x 120  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes

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