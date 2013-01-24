Home
Daily Collection

Sandwich maker

HD2393/02
  Tasty sandwiches made easy
    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

    HD2393/02
    Tasty sandwiches made easy

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.

    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

    Tasty sandwiches made easy

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.

      Tasty sandwiches made easy

      With easy lock system and vertical storage

      • 820 W
      • Cut-and-seal plate
      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients/cheese inside sandwich

      Cut and seal plates to ensure the ingredients and cheese are sealed inside the sandwiches

      Easy push down lock system

      Simply push down to securely close and lock the sandwich maker.

      Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

      Vertical, compact storage

      Space saving compact storage.

      Cord winding facility

      Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.

      Cool touch handle

      Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.

      High power for fast heating up

      High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.

      High temperature for a perfectly toasted sandwich

      The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

      Clearly indicates heating-up and ready-to cook.

      Rubber feet ensure it stays in one place

      Ensure the product stays in one place during use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        231 x 218 x 90  mm
        Color(s)
        White/Beige

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cool-touch handle
        Yes
        Non-stick coated plates
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        820  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        0.8  m

