HC9450/13
Digital touch control
HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.See all benefits
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The Digital Swipe interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the touch screen to easily swipe through more than 400 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.1 mm.
Use the Digital Swipe to lock-in the exact length you want. There are more than 400 to choose from in 0.1mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Experience precison clipping with 3 adjustable hair combs. Lock-in more than 400 hair lengths between 1mm and 42mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Get a perfect yet protective trim with self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades created for long-lasting performance, time after time.
Lock-in your preferred length setting to 0.1mm accuracy and keep it there with a motorised length setting system designed for precision.
The smart hair clipper that saves you time, not only does it remember your last cutting length, it can memorise your 3 preferred settings. Just select and hold the memory button.
The Auto Turbo feature automatically adapts to thicker hair, giving a little boost of extra power for an effortless cutting motion.
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.
Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – a 1 hour charge provides up to 120 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Power system
Accessories
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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