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    Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

    HC9450/13

    Digital touch control

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.

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    Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

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    Digital touch control

    with Motorized Combs

    • Titanium blades
    • 400 length settings
    • 120mins cordless use/1h charge
    Digital Swipe interface

    Digital Swipe interface

    The Digital Swipe interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the touch screen to easily swipe through more than 400 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.1 mm.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Use the Digital Swipe to lock-in the exact length you want. There are more than 400 to choose from in 0.1mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    Cut hair to your length

    Cut hair to your length

    Experience precison clipping with 3 adjustable hair combs. Lock-in more than 400 hair lengths between 1mm and 42mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

    Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

    Get a perfect yet protective trim with self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades created for long-lasting performance, time after time.

    Electric hair clippers that are consistent, every time

    Electric hair clippers that are consistent, every time

    Lock-in your preferred length setting to 0.1mm accuracy and keep it there with a motorised length setting system designed for precision.

    Remembers your preferred settings

    Remembers your preferred settings

    The smart hair clipper that saves you time, not only does it remember your last cutting length, it can memorise your 3 preferred settings. Just select and hold the memory button.

    Effortlessly adapts to thick hair

    Effortlessly adapts to thick hair

    The Auto Turbo feature automatically adapts to thicker hair, giving a little boost of extra power for an effortless cutting motion.

    Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

    Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

    Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.

    Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

    Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

    Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – a 1 hour charge provides up to 120 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Motor
      Auto Turbo
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Operation
      Corded and cordless
      Running time
      120 minutes
      Charging time
      1 hour

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      3 hair combs

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      41mm
      Cutting element
      Titanium blades
      Number of length settings
      400
      Range of length settings
      From 0.5 to 42 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 0.1mm
      Length selection
      • Digital Swipe
      • Motorized Combs

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Removable cutter
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Memory function
      Yes

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    Awards

    • Versus its Philips predecessor
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