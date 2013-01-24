Home
PerfectCare Compact Essential

Steam generator iron

GC6815/26
    -{discount-value}

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron - with no temperature or steam settings required thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron - with no temperature or steam settings required thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits

      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      Guaranteed not to burn*

      • Max 6 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 360 g steam boost
      • 1.3 L fixed water tank
      • Compact design
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

      No burns – guaranteed

      No burns – guaranteed

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Large tank for long use

      Large tank for long use

      A 1.3-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      SteamGlide soleplate for superior gliding

      SteamGlide soleplate for superior gliding

      Our exclusive SteamGlide soleplate moves smoothly over any fabric. A durable, 5-layer coating – including anti-corrosive base – makes it last longer. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Pressure
        Max 6 bar pump
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 360  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Water tank capacity
        1300  ml
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.65  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Storage

        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        23.5 x 27 x 39.8  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        20.1 x 22.2 x 38.4  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        3,7  kg
        Weight of iron
        1,3  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2,72  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • On all ironable fabrics
          • Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife