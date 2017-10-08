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  • Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

    GC6704/36

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

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    FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

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    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    • Max 5.2 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 200 g steam boost
    • 1.3 L fixed water tank
    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

    Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

    Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

    Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

    Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

    Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

    Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It’s non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

    Large tank for long use

    Large tank for long use

    A 1.3-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Cord storage
      Cord storage compartment
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      1300  ml
      Soleplate gliding performance
      3  stars
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.65  m
      Hose length
      1.6  m
      Ready to use
      • Light indicator
      • Sound indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      3  stars

    • Accessories included

      Calc clean container
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      ProVelocity steam engine
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 5.2 bar pump
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      Up to 200  g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 110  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Smart Calc Clean
      Descaling reminder
      • Light
      • Sound
      • no cartridges needed, no extra

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.25  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      25 x 27 x 40  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      21 x 23 x 35.4  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      4.1  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      2.9  kg

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    Awards

    • Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife
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