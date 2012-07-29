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  • Designed for perfection Designed for perfection Designed for perfection

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4870/02

    Designed for perfection

    This new Philips Azur steam iron comes with the unique Ionic Deepsteam function giving you the best results on tough creases like cotton and linen. Together with its optimized weight and design this iron is designed for perfect results.

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    Azur Steam iron

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    Designed for perfection

    Iron with Ionic Deepsteam

    • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    • Safety Auto Off
    • 2600 Watts
    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

    Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

    The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

    Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

    Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

    The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

    200 g steam boost

    200 g steam boost

    200 g steam boost

    SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

    SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

    For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

    Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

    Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

    The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

    2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

    2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

    2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

    Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

    Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

    The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

    Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Sideways opening filling door

    Sideways opening filling door

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.6  kg
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Sideways opening door
      Water tank capacity
      350  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      2.5  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      50  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide Plus
      Power
      2600  W
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      200  g
      Ionic deep steam
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes
      Steam tip
      Yes

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