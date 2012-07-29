GC4870/02
Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur steam iron comes with the unique Ionic Deepsteam function giving you the best results on tough creases like cotton and linen. Together with its optimized weight and design this iron is designed for perfect results.See all benefits
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The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
200 g steam boost
For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.
The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.
The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
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