Steam iron

GC3569/26
    -{discount-value}

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

      Iron with large watertank

      • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • 2400 Watts
      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

      Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Water tank capacity
        400  ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Soleplate
        Ceramic
        Steam boost
        160  g

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

